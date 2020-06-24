Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles E. Sykes, Jr.



Louisville - 69, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was a member of Historic Calvary Miss. Bapt. Church. Survivors: siblings, Keith Sykes (Rita), Elnora Sykes; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation: Sat. 10AM followed by service at 12 PM. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: Louisville Cemetery









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store