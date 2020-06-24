Charles E. Sykes Jr.
Charles E. Sykes, Jr.

Louisville - 69, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was a member of Historic Calvary Miss. Bapt. Church. Survivors: siblings, Keith Sykes (Rita), Elnora Sykes; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation: Sat. 10AM followed by service at 12 PM. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: Louisville Cemetery




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home
JUN
27
Service
12:00 PM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
