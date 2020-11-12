Charles E. Towles
Louisville - Charles E. Towles, 89 of Louisville passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
He was an Air Force Veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after many years of service.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean (McCarthy) Towles and his mother, Ruth Pence Towles.
He is survived by his children, Steve Towles (Donna), Martha Towles, Susan Morris (Don), David Towles, Donnie Towles (Kim), Jimmy Towles (Kathy) and Mary Towles, grandchildren, Nicholas, Chris, Matthew, Kaitlin, Michael, Brianna, Jae, Kevin, Chad, Melissa and Matthew, great grandchildren, Lydia and Emberly. He's also survived by his special niece Pam and his friend Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Arch L. Heady - Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave with Interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 1-5 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the funeral Home.
