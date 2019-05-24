Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Charles Bailey
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Louisville - Charles E. Bailey, went to be with his heavenly father Thursday morning May 23, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1929 in Salem Ohio. Chuck was a life time member of Walnut Street Baptist Church an Army veteran and a retired postal worker.

Charles was met at the gates of heaven by his wife Shelby Jean (Chism) Bailey. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Paula Sue Bailey, and sons Tony (Faye) Bailey, John (Nita) Bailey, Donald Bailey, eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter Charlie Mae. Funeral service will be Saturday 1:00 P.M Saturday at advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. his burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 A.M to the service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 24, 2019
