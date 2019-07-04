Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Charles Edward "Eddie" Hensley Obituary
Charles Edward "Eddie" Hensley

Louisville - 64, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

He was a member of 1st Freewill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Audrey Hensley.

He is survived by his sisters, Louella Hensley, Deborah Hager (Bill), and Cathleen Burton (Rick); many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

His funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019
