Charles Edward Jordan Sr.
Charles Edward Jordan, Sr.

Louisville - Charles Edward Jordan, Sr., 73, of Louisville, KY was born on January 5, 1947 to Preston Jordan, Sr. and Kathleen Jordan. Charlie was a 1965 graduate of Southern High School. He was a US Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War era. Charlie retired from the LAP Ford Plant after 41 years.

Charlie married the love of his life, Charlotte Tungate, on July 9, 1966. Bro. Charlie was a proud deacon of Coral Ridge Separate Baptist Church for the last 47 years. Bro. Charlie was also a respected and trustworthy man who served as the treasurer of the Nolynn Association of Separate Baptist, as well as treasurer of the General Association of Separate Baptist. Bro. Charlie was one of the founders of Nolynn Separate Baptist Youth Camp, where he was a long-standing and current board member. He leaves a legacy, centered on Christ, through those he loved as his "camp family".

Charlie met his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 20, 2020, after a nearly five-year battle of cancer, surrounded by his family. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Preston Howard Jordan, Jr.

Charlie is survived by his lovely wife, Charlotte; son Ed Jordan (Angela), daughter Dr. Christy Minrath (Brian); son Michael Jordan (Ana); daughter Carrie Bowman (Josh); his grandchildren Aly Jordan, Sami & Will Minrath, Christopher & Sophia Jordan, and Luke, Brady & Brynlee Bowman; and many "adopted" children & grandchildren him and his wife cared for and took to church camp throughout the years. Charlie was the #1 fan of all his children & grandchildren's sporting & musical events.

Services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Nolynn Separate Baptist Youth Camp or the Kidney Cancer Association.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
