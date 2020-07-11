Charles Edward Meisenhelder
Louisville - Charles Edward Meisenhelder, 78, of Jeffersontown, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Baptist Health.
Charles was born in Louisville to the late Bud and Helen Meisenhelder. He was a 1960 graduate of Flaget High School and retired from NIBCO after 38 years of service.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Geraldine Martin Meisenhelder; son, Richard Meisenhelder (Angela); granddaughter, Jaclyn Bond (Jesse), and grandson, William Meisenhelder.
Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020, 2 to 8 PM, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown. Burial will be at Jeffersontown Cemetery at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 14.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society
.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
.