Charles Edward Meisenhelder
Charles Edward Meisenhelder

Louisville - Charles Edward Meisenhelder, 78, of Jeffersontown, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Baptist Health.

Charles was born in Louisville to the late Bud and Helen Meisenhelder. He was a 1960 graduate of Flaget High School and retired from NIBCO after 38 years of service.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Geraldine Martin Meisenhelder; son, Richard Meisenhelder (Angela); granddaughter, Jaclyn Bond (Jesse), and grandson, William Meisenhelder.

Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020, 2 to 8 PM, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown. Burial will be at Jeffersontown Cemetery at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 14.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
JUL
14
Burial
10:30 AM
Jeffersontown Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
