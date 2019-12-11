|
Charles Edward O'Bryan
Louisville - Charles Edward O'Bryan, 91, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Robley Rex Veterans Administration Medical Center.
He was born May 9, 1928 in Owensboro, KY, to the late Paul Edward and Mary Bernadette (Carrico) O'Bryan. Charlie was married to the late Violet Lucille Mallory in Derby, IN, on January 3, 1953.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Edward O'Bryan; daughter, Yvonne Kay O'Bryan; and four brothers, Joseph, James, William Marshall, and Robert Mensa O'Bryan.
He is survived by three daughters, Barbara Ann Davis (Leroy) of Cub Run, KY, Patricia Marie O'Bryan of Louisville, and Mary Margaret Williams (Don) of Las Vegas, NV; four brothers, George (Mary Jane), Thomas (Susie), and Richard (Janice) O'Bryan, all of Louisville, and Michael O'Bryan of Detroit; three sisters, Theresa Foppiano and Mary Jo Schraffenberger, both of Louisville, and Sister Mary Celeste O'Bryan of Buffalo, NY; sister-in-law, Eirene O'Bryan of Louisville; six grandchildren, Penny Parkinson of Logan, UT, Rusty Davis (Marlene) of Salem, OR, Curtis Davis and Sean Davis (Amy), of Louisville, Brian Davis (Bridget) of Mt. Washington, KY, and Wesley Davis of Shepherdsville; and 16 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Charlie believed our challenge is to live life fully, love unconditionally, let go of all sadness and have no regrets. Charlie was one of 12, making family gatherings a convention.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at 3pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the American Legion, 3408 College Drive, Louisville (Jeffersontown), KY 40299. There will be no visitation. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mt. Washington has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019