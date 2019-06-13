|
Rev. Charles Edward Reteneller
Bardstown - A former Nazareth Village resident Rev. Charles Edward Reteneller, age 84, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Nazareth Clifton Place in Louisville. Rev. Reteneller was born on December 18, 1934 in Louisville to the late Charles Albert and Aurelia Theresa Englert Reteneller. Rev. Reteneller was a Catholic Priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville and was ordained on June 11, 1960. He attended St. Martin's from 1939-1948, Flaget from 1948-1951, St. Meinrad Minor Seminary 1951-1952, St. Meinrad Minor and Major Seminaries in 1952-1956 and St. Meinrad Major Seminary from 1956-1960.
After his ordination on June 11, 1960, he served as assistant/associate pastor at the following parishes: St. Patrick's, Louisville, June-Aug. 1960, St. Frances of Rome, Louisville, Aug. 1960-Dec. 1964, St. Margaret Mary, Lyndon, Dec. 1964-Jan. 1970, St. Barnabas, Louisville, Jan. 1970-June 1972, St. Edward, Jeffersontown, June 1983-April 1985, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Louisville, April 1985-April 1987, and St. James, Elizabethtown, Feb.-June 1988 (weekend associate pastor, June 1988-June 1999). He served as Pastor at St. Vincent de Paul, New Hope, June 1972-June 1983. He was a temporary chaplain at St. Catharine Motherhouse and Sansbury Infirmary, Jan.-Feb. 1988, weekday chaplain at St. Catharine Motherhouse, St. Catharine, KY, Dec. 1992-Dec. 1996, and as Sacramental Moderator at St. Catharine Motherhouse and Sansbury Care Center and Holy Rosary, Springfield, June 1999-Feb. 2005, when he retired. Rev. Reteneller completed a sabbatical at the School of Applied Theology, Berkeley, CA, Jan. 1992-May 1992. He was also a volunteer member at McMahan Volunteer Fire Department, Jeffersontown Volunteer Fire Department, and Louisville Fire Department (all in Louisville). He helped create and was a volunteer member of the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department, New Hope, KY.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Bobby Reteneller.
He is survived by a sister, Marilyn (Brice) Howard of Owensboro and a brother, Jim (Ruth Ann) Reteneller of Louisville along with several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Vincent de Paul in New Hope with Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz presiding. Interment will be in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday June 14 from 4:00-8:00pm with prayers at 7:00pm at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home and on Saturday visitation will be at the church at 9:00am until service at 11:00am. Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Rd., in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019