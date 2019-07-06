|
|
Charles Edward Roberts
Charlestown, IN - Charles Edward Roberts, 71 of Charlestown, IN entered into eternal rest on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany, IN.
Charlie was born on May 28, 1948 in Clark County, IN to Clarence Edward and Clara Jane Craig Roberts. Charlie was a member of the C.H.S. class of 1966. He retired after 43 years from AT &T as a System Technician and attended Northside Christian Church in New Albany, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Margaret Lush.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Denise Roberts; sons, Bryan Roberts (Kristi) of Charlestown and Scott Roberts (Amy) of Charlestown; brother, George Roberts (Pam) of Charlestown, IN; sister, Wanda Vest of Scottsburg, IN; grandchildren, Bryanna, Kelsey and Halee Roberts, Courtney and Austin Fields; great grandchildren, Hadley Marie Crace and Knox Thomas Roberts; sister-in-law, Cheryl Veach of Jeffersonville, IN and several nieces and nephews and his sidekick, Bill Nickles (Debbie) of Charlestown.
Life Celebration Services will be held at 11 am on Monday July 8, 2019 at Grayson Funeral Home with entombment in Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 pm to 7 pm on Sunday and after 9 am on Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019