Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles Edward Schoenbachler

Charles Edward Schoenbachler Obituary
Charles Edward Schoenbachler

Louisville - Charles Edward Schoenbachler, 84 of Louisville, entered into his eternal rest very peacefully at his home on Monday, December 16, 2019 with family at his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred & Lucille; beloved wife, Patty; son, Kenny; infant daughter, Mary Rose; sister, Joan.

Left to cherish his memory, his children, Pamela Brummitt (Jakie), Karen Mattingly, Brenda Schreck (Ralph), Becky Vest (Pat) & Steve Schoenbachler; brother, Robert Schoenbachler (Norma); sisters, Dorothy Westcott, Rose Oberlander, Anita Romine (Bud) & brother-in-law, Paul; grandchildren, James, Michael, Jason, Adam, Savanna, Katina, Sonja, & Sasha; great-grandchild, Hildi. He also cherished his many nephews, nieces, & friends.

Charles was a lifelong devout Catholic & attended St. Athanasius Catholic Church faithfully. He proudly created & owned Labelcraft USA from 1983 to the present time, keeping active in its operation & providing security for his family & employees.

Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019 12-6pm and Friday, December 20, 2019 9am-12Noon with a service to follow Friday at 12 Noon in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

You can honor Charles's legacy by practicing your faith & by dearly loving your family and friends.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
