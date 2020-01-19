Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Taylor Obituary
Charles Edward Taylor

Louisville - 84, passed away on January 18.

He was a retired cooper for Bluegrass Cooperage, a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.

Preceding Charles in death is his granddaughter Beth; brothers, Bill and Bob; and a sister, Jeanie.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years, Martha; daughters, Susan Sheehan and Patricia Ann Taylor Beal; grandchildren, Kelsea, Edward, Rebecca Sheehan, Maggie Lester, Michael, Taylor, and Mary Beal; great grandchildren, Brandon, Hannah, Delilah, Henry, George, and Lucy; and a brother, Ronald (Barbara) Taylor.

Charles' funeral Mass will be held at 10 am Saturday, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 7335 Southside Drive with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Home of the Innocents or the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -