Charles Edward Taylor
Louisville - 84, passed away on January 18.
He was a retired cooper for Bluegrass Cooperage, a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.
Preceding Charles in death is his granddaughter Beth; brothers, Bill and Bob; and a sister, Jeanie.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years, Martha; daughters, Susan Sheehan and Patricia Ann Taylor Beal; grandchildren, Kelsea, Edward, Rebecca Sheehan, Maggie Lester, Michael, Taylor, and Mary Beal; great grandchildren, Brandon, Hannah, Delilah, Henry, George, and Lucy; and a brother, Ronald (Barbara) Taylor.
Charles' funeral Mass will be held at 10 am Saturday, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 7335 Southside Drive with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Home of the Innocents or the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020