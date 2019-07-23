|
Charles Elwood "Charlie" Tingle
Bloomfield - 87, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home with family by his side. He was born December 14th, 1931 in Bloomfield, KY to the late Ezra and Clara Curtsinger Tingle. A man of remarkable drive, he owned and operated Charlie Tingle's Used Cars for 62 years up to his passing. His inexhaustible work ethic and love will continue to inspire. He was an avid boater and had a passion for farming and old cars particularly his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible which is the year he established Charlie Tingle's Used Cars. He was a member of Little Union Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. He was recognized in the Bloomfield Bicentennial Celebration as the longest business owner and was appointed Honorable Marshal for the upcoming first annual Bloomfield Christmas parade to be held this year. His survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Alice Ockerman Tingle; his children, Connie (Bobby) Ames of Bloomfield, Sharon (Larry) Wright of Leitchfield, Christy (Travis) Ake of Bloomfield, Lisa (Michael) Primm of Bloomfield, Scott (Peggy) Tingle of Taylorsville, Chad (Karen) Seigle of Chaplin; ten grandchildren Rebekah Greer, Heather Fischer, Justin Evans, Whitney Seigle, Allyson Evans, Hunter Evans, Ethan Seigle, Blayne Primm, Presley Primm, Easton Primm, also his two great grandchildren Vincent Fisher and Madeline Greer. Funeral services for Charles Elwood "Charlie" Tingle will be Wednesday July 24th 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Brother Tom Sparrow and Brother Winfred Hagerman will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00-8:00pm Tuesday, and after 9:00am Wednesday until time of the funeral service. The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019