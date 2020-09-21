1/1
Charles Eugene Davis Sr.
{ "" }
Charles Eugene Davis, Sr.

Fisherville - Charles Eugene Davis, Sr., 87, of Fisherville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

He was born on July 8, 1933 in Louisville , Kentucky to the late Henry Taylor Davis and Mary Ann Jones Davis. He was one of seven children. Charlie was a co-founder of Laboratory Supply Company, of which he was CEO for 40 years. After selling his company in 2011 he continued to sell for them. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and hunter.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jo Ann; and brothers, Raymond, David, Bob, and Bill.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara J. Freeman Davis; daughter, Lisa Davis; son, Charles "Chuck" E. (Renay) Davis, Jr.; granddaughter, Candace (Ross) Colley; grandson, Charles "Trey" E. (Alissa) Davis, III; sister-in-law, Alistasia Davis; brother, Lee (Sandy) Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

No public service will be held at this time, the family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date.

The family requests that contributions in Charles's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
