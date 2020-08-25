Charles Everett Dunn Jr.
Louisville - Charles Everett Dunn Jr., 72 of Louisville, KY was born on August 23, 1947 to Charles Everett Dunn Sr. and Rosa Anna Mary Magdalene Smith Dunn. He was pre-deceased by his mother, father, brother James and sister Harrington.
He leaves a strong legacy to carry on in his daughter Merady LaMae (James) Smith of Louisville, KY, daughter Charletta Everlanda Dunn of Victorville, CA, daughter Angela M. Jackson of Ghana, Africa, a son Charles Everett Dunn III of CA and son Mark Jones of Las Vegas, NV, five sisters Merita (David) Young, Ada Dunn, Yolonda Dunn, Alice Dunn and Warrenetta (Anthony) Bostick. Grandchildren, Sharea (Eric) Mobley, Alexis Stodgel, David Armstrong, Sherman (Allison) Smith, Honesty Casey, Dwight Casey III, Rowen Burns-Smith, Chanti Casey. Great-grandchildren Kennedy, Braylon, Scarlett, Ayonna, Jelanni, Bryson and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and family friends.
Charles was affectionately known by his childhood friends and family as Button because he was so small in stature, but he wouldn't hesitate to say, "don't let the size fool you". Charles joined the Marines at the age of 17 and served for 8 years completing two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on June 30, 1978. He then went on to complete his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice and worked as a Probation Officer for 35 years in Los Angeles, CA.
He was a hardworking man who provided for his family. His favorite statement was "a closed mouth don't get fed". He loved life and enjoyed it. He was a loving, loyal and giving man. Family members well remember his passion for playing spades, trash talking and his competitive nature. He spent his last years loved and affectionately known as Poppi, Pops Racer and Gramps, his memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Natural Bridge, Virginia with interment in Mountain View Cemetery in Natural Bridge, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.