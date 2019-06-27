Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Dr. Charles F. Bowlds Obituary
Dr. Charles F. Bowlds

Louisville - 75, passed away surrounded by family June 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 31, 1944 in Louisville to the late Cecelia M. Mattingly and Francis Bowlds.

He was a member of Northeast Christian Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Bettie Jo Bowlds; daughters, Jennifer Byrd (Ted), Alicia Bowlds (Carlos Payan), Rebecca Hilsenrad (Adam); grandchildren, Madison and Charlotte Byrd, Hannah Payan, Luke and Maxwell Hilsenrad; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, June 28 and 9:00-11 a.m, Saturday, June 29, at Highlands Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Team Bowlds with Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.tinyurl.com/teambowlds2019.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019
