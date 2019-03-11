|
|
Charles "Chip" F. Perkins
Jeffersontown - Mr. Charles "Chip" Franklin Perkins, age 77, of Jeffersontown, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Mr. Perkins was a member of Eastern Gate Baptist Church and a US Army Veteran.
Among those who preceded him in death include his beloved wife, Artie F. Perkins; his parents and his brother, Thomas Perkins.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Charles Darren Perkins and Virginia Gayle Block; 4 grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Anna Mae Wilder; his niece- in- law, Mabel Randolf; his friends, Tommy Wooten and Dale Thurow; his church family and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial to follow at Jeffersontown Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Eastern Gate Baptist Church. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019