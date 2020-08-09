Charles F. RosenbergLouisville - Charles F. Rosenberg, 93, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Baptist Health. Born April 12, 1927 to Sarah Pearl and Bernard Rosenberg, he was a 1944 graduate of Male High School and a 1949 graduate of University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. Charles was a US Navy veteran of WWII and was discharged in 1946.He partnered with his brother in Shelby Street Pharmacy from 1953 to 1991. After that partnership, he joined Taylor Drugs, Revco Pharmacy and CVS from 1991 to 2011. He retired from Pharmacy in 2011. Charles was President of the Jefferson County Academy of Pharmacy in 1955, received the State Pharmacy Award in 1962 and was the President of the Veterans Drug Club of Louisville in 1987 and he was a Kentucky Colonel.He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Arnold. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Estella Katzman Rosenberg; his sons, Army LTC (ret.) Lee R. (Ashley) and Paul S. Rosenberg, M.D. (Kathy); his daughter, Susan L. Rosenberg (Brad Adams); his grandchildren, Dana Willis (Gary), Leah, Michael, Amanda, Sarah and David Rosenberg; and his great-granddaughter, Avery Willis.Graveside services 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 10th at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, 2926 Preston Highway. Expressions of sympathy may be made to J. Graham Brown Cancer Center, 529 S. Jackson Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or the donor's favorite charity.