Charles "Bud" Farmer
Louisville - 96, was born in Louisville, Kentucky on February 5, 1924 and passed away on October 27, 2020.
He was a WWII Marine in the Pacific and a barber in civilian life.
He leaves a loving family to cherish his memory. Survivors include his wife, Gladys Thompson Farmer; sons, Wm. Charles (Margaret) and Robert (Jo-Ann) Farmer; three grandsons, Chuck (Ania), Scott (Meghan) and Brian Farmer; five great-grandchildren, Cordelia, Charlotte, Quentin, Brekken and Conley Farmer.
Visitation will be held at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road, on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place in Cave Hill Cemetery.
