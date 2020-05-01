Charles "Gino" Fitzner
Charles "Gino" Fitzner

Louisville - Charles "Gino" Fitzner, 90, died May 1, 2020 at Valhalla Post-Acute of natural causes. He was a retired employee of the General Electric Company, and a member of the Louisville Baseball Veterans Association.

He is survived by his three children, Donna Smither, Chuck Fitzner (Monica) and Wade Fitzner, and sister, Bev Fitzner; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

We will always remember his very close friends, and they know who they are. Love to all.

Visitation and services will be private under the direction of Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road. Entombment will be in Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
