Charles G. "Chuck" SnoddyLouisville - Charles G. "Chuck" Snoddy died on May 12th at the age of 71. He was a lifetime Louisivillian, a selfless friend, and a beloved family member.Chuck graduated from Eastern High School and soon after enlisted in the Army, where he served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a communications specialist. He earned a Bronze star and later worked and retired from the Department of the Navy-Civilian. He remained proud of his service and was active for many years in the Middletown VFW Post 1170. Those who knew him well will remember Chuck's humility, work ethic, and sense of humor. His favorite things included good steaks and seafood, regular card games with friends, fishing trips, golf outings, and, in recent years, spending time with his young grandchildren.He is survived by his daughter Danielle Brown (Davis) and son Grant Snoddy; the mother of his children, Robbin Snoddy; grandchildren Cordelia, Simon, and Jasper Brown; brother Don Snoddy (Sharon) and sister Carol Kaiser (Jerry); one niece and three nephews.A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the D.A.V. Charitable Service Trust.