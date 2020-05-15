Charles G. "Chuck" Snoddy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles G. "Chuck" Snoddy

Louisville - Charles G. "Chuck" Snoddy died on May 12th at the age of 71. He was a lifetime Louisivillian, a selfless friend, and a beloved family member.

Chuck graduated from Eastern High School and soon after enlisted in the Army, where he served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a communications specialist. He earned a Bronze star and later worked and retired from the Department of the Navy-Civilian. He remained proud of his service and was active for many years in the Middletown VFW Post 1170. Those who knew him well will remember Chuck's humility, work ethic, and sense of humor. His favorite things included good steaks and seafood, regular card games with friends, fishing trips, golf outings, and, in recent years, spending time with his young grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter Danielle Brown (Davis) and son Grant Snoddy; the mother of his children, Robbin Snoddy; grandchildren Cordelia, Simon, and Jasper Brown; brother Don Snoddy (Sharon) and sister Carol Kaiser (Jerry); one niece and three nephews.

A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the D.A.V. Charitable Service Trust.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved