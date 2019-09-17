Services
Charles Gilbert Sr.


1938 - 2019
Charles Gilbert Sr. Obituary
Charles Gilbert, Sr.

Louisville - Charles Hampton Gilbert , 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, with his children by his side. Charlie proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired truck driver and author.

He was born on March 31, 1938 in Draper, Kentucky to Charles and Snowden (Allen ) Gilbert. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy; son; Tony; and brother, Joey.

Charlie is survived by daughters, Kelly (David ) Robertson; Tracy (Ray ) Stahl; Dana Hartel; son, Charles H. Gilbert, Jr.; brother, Lee (Emileen) Gilbert; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

The family will celebrate Charlie's life with a private service.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
