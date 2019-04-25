|
|
Charles Gilman Prather
Louisville - 85, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, KY with his wife of 62 years by his side.
He was a retired salesman for Jacob Levy's, a Korean Veteran, a member of American Legion Post 244 Jeffersontown, the Knights of Columbus at St. Edward Catholic Church, and the Belles 'B' Beaus Square Dance Club. Charles enjoyed golfing and traveling with Helen.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Gum Prather, three sons, Mike Prather of Columbus, Ohio; Jeff Prather (Mary) of Wheaton, IL; and Steven Prather (Susan) of Madison, WI; and five grandchildren: Sarah, Brian, Liz, Claire and David, and one great grandchild, Evelyn.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Sloane Prather and Leona Morgan Prather, as well as his sister, Mary Prather Rogers.
Funeral services will be at 10 am on Friday, April 26 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Jeffersontown, with burial at Lexington Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4pm to 7 pm on Thursday, April 25 at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude or St. Edward Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019