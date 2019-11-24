Services
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8269
Charlestown - Charles Graham, 85, of Charlestown, IN passed away on Friday, November 23, 2019 at Maple Manor Christian Home with his loving family by his side.

A funeral service will be at 6 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN, with military honors to follow. Visitation for Charles will be on Tuesday from 12 PM - 6 PM at the funeral center.

Charles was born on December 7, 1933 to the late Eugene and Eva Mae Graham. Following his honorable service in the United States Navy, Charles worked for GE for twenty years and also worked as a share cropper and dairy farmer.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, James Graham; grandson, Charles Rice; son-in-law, Walter Rice; and brother, Clarence Graham.

Left to cherish his memory is the mother of his children, Gracie Graham; his children, Ruth Ann Rice, Leland Graham (Vicky), Nanette Ashbaugh (Tommy), Lori Rawlings (Hank), and Robert Graham (Gayla); daughter-in-law, Teresa Graham; siblings, Imogene Beatty, and Eva Lynn Graham; niece, Nancy Richardson (Tommy); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Victory Baptist Church in Shepherdsville, KY or Hosparus of Southern Indiana.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.legacyindiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
