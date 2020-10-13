Charles Green
Shepherdsville - Mr. Charles William Green, age 83, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on October 12, 2020. Mr. Green was born in Perry County, KY on April 18, 1937 to the late George W. and Bessie (Shepherd) Green. Mr. Green retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. He claimed his best job ever was working security at Churchill Downs. He loved to fish at Lake Okeechobee with his wife and fishing buddies. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents, and siblings, Sue Caudill, Elisha and Johnny Green.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 63 1/2 years, Delores (Meredith) Green; children, Debbie Heine (Rick) and Cindy Barrett (Andy); grandchildren, Ricky and Katie; great-grandchildren, Emily and Cailen; and siblings, Daniel, Sam, and James Green and Sharon Gipson.
Funeral service will be conducted at 3 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Drive) with cremation to follow. Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 12-3 pm at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com