Services
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Gregory


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Gregory Obituary
Charles Gregory

Charlestown - Charles Julian Gregory 87, of Charlestown, IN passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on October 16, 1931 in Midway, Ky to Talmage and Ethel Penn Gregory. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran of the Korean War. He was the founder and owner for 30 years of Park Street Body Shop, a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, was a 20 year board member of the Greater Clark County School Corporation and a 30 year member of the Clark County Building Authority. Charlie was very active and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, volunteering at the Jeffersonville Community Kitchen, helping his neighbors clear land, working outside, keeping his roadside clean and he loved to dance especially clogging.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Margaret Waters and Mary Jean Brison and his brothers Lyman, Paul, James and Talmage.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Anita Turner Gregory; sons, Daniel Gregory (Donna), Talmage "Chuck" Gregory (Cindy) and Harold Gregory (Romy) all of Charlestown; brothers, John and Thomas Gregory both of California; sister Joan Tucker of Jeffersonville, IN; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Life Celebration Services will be held at 4 pm on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown. Visitation will be after 12 pm Saturday.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Jeffersonville Community Kitchen.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now