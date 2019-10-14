|
Charles Gregory
Charlestown - Charles Julian Gregory 87, of Charlestown, IN passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on October 16, 1931 in Midway, Ky to Talmage and Ethel Penn Gregory. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran of the Korean War. He was the founder and owner for 30 years of Park Street Body Shop, a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, was a 20 year board member of the Greater Clark County School Corporation and a 30 year member of the Clark County Building Authority. Charlie was very active and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, volunteering at the Jeffersonville Community Kitchen, helping his neighbors clear land, working outside, keeping his roadside clean and he loved to dance especially clogging.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Margaret Waters and Mary Jean Brison and his brothers Lyman, Paul, James and Talmage.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Anita Turner Gregory; sons, Daniel Gregory (Donna), Talmage "Chuck" Gregory (Cindy) and Harold Gregory (Romy) all of Charlestown; brothers, John and Thomas Gregory both of California; sister Joan Tucker of Jeffersonville, IN; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Life Celebration Services will be held at 4 pm on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown. Visitation will be after 12 pm Saturday.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Jeffersonville Community Kitchen.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019