Charles H. "Tootsie" Marcum, Jr.
Charles H. "Tootsie" Marcum, Jr., 73, passed away on September 5, 2020 at the Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Charles and Dorothy Meents Marcum. Tootsie is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Andrea, his children Trisha Ramirez of San Antonio, Texas and Kevin (wife, Laura Jorge) Marcum of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and his grandchildren, Zachery and Austin Ramirez and Elixiva and Abigail Marcum.
Tootsie was the oldest of nine children and grew up in the Shelby Park Neighborhood. He was well known for his athletic ability, particularly in baseball and softball. He played baseball in the Germantown Little League, where he made the Major League All-Star team, and later played softball for Sam's Boys, Ken's Boys and St. Vincent de Paul. He was an accomplished sports referee and official. Golf was also a game he learned to love, despite the attraction his golf balls had for the water. He was known for his candor and storytelling. His childhood and adolescent nickname was Tootsie because he was born with two teeth. As an adult, people knew him as Chuck.
He graduated from St. Paul grade school on Jackson Street and was a proud 1965 graduate of Trinity High School. Tootsie joined the Air Force in 1968. During his station in Wichita Falls, Texas, he met the love of his life, Andrea Skolnik, who was also in the Air Force. They were married in 1971. He always said that Andrea was the best thing that ever happened to him - and his family unanimously agrees.
Tootsie's Air Force career took him around the world including stations in Germany, Turkey, Texas, Alaska, Delaware, Japan and Arizona. Always the storyteller, he never failed to entertain his family with his military exploits and assignments (to the extent he was allowed). He was selected to represent the Air Force for many years on their baseball and fast pitch softball teams.
He retired from the Air Force in 1988, in Tucson, Arizona where he resided until 2015 before moving to San Antonio, Texas to be closer to his children. In retirement, he was a jack of all trades, working in various management positions, driving a school bus and working at a casino on an Indian reservation.
Tootsie was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Robbie. He is also survived by his brothers and their wives, Herbie and Debi, Russell and Nina, and Darryl and Rita, as well as his sisters and their husbands, Debbie and Bobby Glasser, Karen and Lance Pagano (Telford, TN), Lisa and Paul Lattis and Cheryl and Art Rothgerber. He will be dearly missed by his beloved dogs Annie and Harley.
Tootsie faced many health challenges later in life, particularly related to cancer and kidney disease. He fought as any brave military man would, with pride and dignity. The family is grateful for the support of so many caregivers, especially Dr. Lovelesh Manocha.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mission Park Funeral Chapels South of San Antonio, Texas. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, September 10 at 2 PM Louisville time.
