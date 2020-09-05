Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles H. Morris, Jr.



Louisville - 71, passed away Fri. Sept. 4, 2020. He was a member of Oakland Miss. Bapt. Church and a U.S. Marine Veteran.Survivors: Sha Bey (Angel), Christopher Morris, Sr. (Kellye), Karyn Brents, Cherylynn Morris, Antonio Christian, Nak'kalynn Morris, Marie Bobo, Marian Lowe, Charles Hooper, Shalaka Hooper, Alex Ray; siblings, Paul Grundy, Cheryl Richardson; special aunt, Evelener King and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: Wed.10:00AM followed by service at 12PM. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc., 2718 Virginia Ave. Online condolences:www.hathawayandclark.com









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store