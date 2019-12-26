|
|
Charles Henry Bowman Jr.
Louisville - 73, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center with his family by his side.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball, playing pool and time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Henry Bowman Sr. and Hester Vititoe; along with a daughter Frances Bowman and siblings Thomas Bowman and Wanda Frances Bowman Cooper.
Charles is survived by his companion of 24 years Vicki Alcorn; his children Lisa Hammiel (Curtis) of Shepherdsville, Linda Jadzak (Paul) of Shepherdsville, Tammy Smith (Rick) of Bardstown, Crystal Bowman Gowen of Shelbyville and Matthew Bowman (Samantha) of Louisville; his step children Amanda Fowler of Elizabethtown and Jamie Johnson (Kevin) of Louisville; his brother Joseph Bowman of Chaplin, KY; his grandchildren Nathan, Charles, Heather, Rachel, Sharon, Sera, Savannah, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Leigh, Brittany, Katie, Amber, Brendan, Kelsey, Madison, Kayla and Aiden; step grandchildren Braylin, Aubrey, Hannah and Emma; great grandchildren Lilly, Liam, Caylee, Yaniera and Yaniel and his dog Biscuit; along with many other family members and friends.
The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service to take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019