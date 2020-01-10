|
|
Charles "Alex" Hodgin
LOUISVILLE - Charles "Alex" Hodgin. 88. passed away Thursday January 9, 2020 at home.
He is preceded in death by his parents Col. Charles E. and Elizabeth Hodgin, and his sister Anne Hodgin Williams. Alex is survived by his wife of 63 years, Diane (Deutsche) Hodgin; son, Eddie Hodgin; daughter, Jennifer Bentz (Chad); three grandchildren: Martha Neihart (Bryan), Jack Bentz. and Sam Bentz, as well as two great grandchildren, Nora and Eloise Neihart. He will also be dearly missed by his longtime friends Joe Jones, John E. Williams, and Bob Montgomery. Alex had a distinguished career in education serving as commandant of Cadets at Kentucky Military Institute until it's close in 1971. He later became a successful insurance agent affiliated with Underwriters, Safety & Claims. Alex is a graduate of Davidson College ('53), and earned a master's degree from Indiana University after serving as First lieutenant in the US Army. He loved golf and belonged to Big Spring Country Club.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Robbie Sims, Kathy Durham and Brendan Kavanauh for their excellent care of Alex in his final year.
Visitation will take place from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane in St Matthews. The funeral service will be immediately following at 10 a.m. at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St Jude Children's Research
Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020