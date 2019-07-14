Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Charles Howard Chelf Sr.


1923 - 2019
Charles Howard Chelf Sr. Obituary
Charles Howard Chelf, Sr.

- - Charles Howard Chelf, Sr.,96, was born in Knifley, KY on May 28, 1923 and died July 12, 2019.

He was an Army Veteran of WWII in the European Theater of Operation. He was a graduate of the University of Louisville and retired senior buyer for the old Bacon's Department Stores. He was a member of Jeffersontown Christian Church (DOC), and former longtime, active member of the old Fairview Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph S. Chelf.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Chelf; children, Michelle Charlton (Ron), Charles H Chelf, Jr. (Pamela), and William S. Chelf (Cathy); grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, and Lindsay Chelf; great grandson, Izaiah Chelf; and sister, Shirley Akers (Charles).

His funeral is 11am Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-6pm Tuesday.

Memorial gifts: WHAS Crusade for Children c/o Fern Creek Fire Department.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019
