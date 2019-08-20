Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
1925 Lewiston Dr.
Shivley, KY
Charles J. Randall Jr. Obituary
Charles J. Randall Jr.

Louisville - Charles Randall Jr., 92, passed away August 17, 2019 at Norton Hospital.

He was a Navy veteran of World War II.

He was a member of the American Legion and the Termite Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Randall Sr. And Viola Randall; his wife, Marian Jane Randall; his son, Dale Randall; his son-in-law, Ed Kapfhammer; Two brothers, and one sister.

He is survived by his daughter Theresa Kapfhammer; his Daughter-In-Law, Nancy Randall; his grandchildren, Edward Kapfhammer (Astrid), Matthew Kapfhammer (Erin), Philip Kapfhammer (Meghan), Katie and Holly Randall. His great-grandchildren, Ella, Ava, Trent, Billy, Jimmy, and Maggie.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216.

Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Dr. Shivley Ky, 40216.

Burial will follow Funeral Mass at Resthaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Conductive Learning Center of Greater Cincinnati, 325 W 19th St, Covington, KY 41014.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
