Charles Jansing
Louisville -
Charles I. Jansing, 87, passed away with his family at his side on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was the owner/operator of Jansing Mechanical Contractors before retirement, a Marine Corp veteran during the Korean conflict, a member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church and St. Lawrence Senior Club. He volunteered at the Open Hand Kitchen and Shively Area Ministries.
Charles was a loving husband to Betty Cecil Jansing who predeceased him, a faithful father to Mike (Libby) Jansing, Charlene Distler, Steve (Andriette) Jansing and Mark Jansing, and a doting grandfather to Matthew Jansing, Stephanie Jansing, Zack Distler, Jackie (Matthew) Wheeler, Derrick (Stacy) Jansing, Forrest Jansing, Gavin Jansing, Sean Jansing, Scarlett Jansing and to great-grandchildren Josie, Gracie, Justin, Maddisin, Masin, Piersin, Carsyn Jansing and Hayley Wheeler. He was a great brother to Sr. Jo Ann Jansing, David (Carol) Jansing and George (Linda) Jansing.
Visitation will be from 1-8 pm on Friday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. The funeral will be at 10 am on Saturday at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Hwy, with burial at St. Louis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Life House, Mass of the Air, or the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019