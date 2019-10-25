Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Johnson

Add a Memory
Charles Johnson Obituary
Charles Johnson

Louisville - Charles Johnson, 84, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

He was born on November 4, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Omer and Loretta (Mattingly ) Johnson. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Louis Johnson, Duane Johnson, Rose Mary Lyons, Ramona Lyons, Jean McDaniel and Pat Edwards.

Charles retired from Photo Offset Plate Service after 30 plus years of service. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Noma Johnson, sons, Robert Johnson, Keith Johnson (Jan), daughter, Lisa Mader, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Harry (Mary Lou) Johnson, Martha (Richard) Medley, Judy (Charlie) Keller, Richard Johnson, Susie Apsey, JoRee Hayden and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 am at New Albany National Cemetery (1943 Ekin Ave, New Albany, IN 47150).

The family requests that contributions in Charles's memory be made to the American Parkinson's Foundation by visiting https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now