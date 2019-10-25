|
|
Charles Johnson
Louisville - Charles Johnson, 84, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was born on November 4, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Omer and Loretta (Mattingly ) Johnson. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Louis Johnson, Duane Johnson, Rose Mary Lyons, Ramona Lyons, Jean McDaniel and Pat Edwards.
Charles retired from Photo Offset Plate Service after 30 plus years of service. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Noma Johnson, sons, Robert Johnson, Keith Johnson (Jan), daughter, Lisa Mader, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Harry (Mary Lou) Johnson, Martha (Richard) Medley, Judy (Charlie) Keller, Richard Johnson, Susie Apsey, JoRee Hayden and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 am at New Albany National Cemetery (1943 Ekin Ave, New Albany, IN 47150).
The family requests that contributions in Charles's memory be made to the American Parkinson's Foundation by visiting https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2019