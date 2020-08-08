Charles Jonathon "CJ" Sgro



Louisville - Charles Jonathon "CJ" Sgro, 49, was called home to Jesus, peacefully and surrounded by family, on August 8, 2020, after a very challenging and courageous 2 ½ year battle with colon cancer. Born February 26, 1971, CJ was an alumni of Eastern High School class of 1989. CJ began dating his college sweetheart Terri at WKU in 1989 and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. He went on to earn a Bachelors and Master's degree from the University of Louisville and was an inspirational teacher and coach in Henry County for 6 years before joining the AT Information Products team where he enjoyed a successful career as a Business Development Manager for 18 years. CJ and Terri shared 25 wonderful years of marriage and have two beautiful children, Jadyn Grace (21) and Charles Abel (18). A fiercely devoted father and husband, CJ loved his family with everything he had and took great care of them and adored spoiling them. He was the biggest supporter at Jadyn's and Abel's many sports and activities and cherished every minute of it. He never missed a thing. CJ loved to golf and boasted 2 holes in one and relished getting out on the course whenever he could. A member of Northeast Christian Church, CJ loved the Lord and found joy in serving others. He was the kindest, most generous, loving, warm, big-hearted person you'll ever know and was truly loved and respected by all who knew him. CJ is survived by his wife Terri (Barnsfather) Sgro, daughter Jadyn Grace Sgro and son Charles Abel Sgro; parents Chuck and Nancy Sgro; sisters Megan Sgro Horrar and Rob, Jennifer Sgro Sellers and Mark; nephews Stone Sellers, Brody Sellers, Zachary Horrar, and Ethan Horrar; his family by marriage, parents Bill and Emily Barnsfather and brothers and sisters Mark and Amanda Barnsfather, Jamie and Kris Barnsfather; niece and nephews Paige Barnsfather Hendrickson and Matt, Logan Barnsfather, Nathan McNeese, and Alex Barnsfather; and many friends and extended family. CJ is loved deeply by his family and friends and has made a profound impact on their lives that will live on in their hearts forever.



Visitation and a Celebration Of Life will be held at Northeast Christian Church at 9900 Brownsboro Road on August 15, 2020. Visitation will be held 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, followed by a private service at 1:15 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required for entrance to the church with only 50 allowed inside at a time. NECC staff will facilitate entry and will work to ensure everyone can safely visit to remember CJ.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to an education fund established for his children through Venmo @SgroEducationFund, any Fifth Third Bank location in the name of "Sgro Education Fund", or mail to Fifth Third Bank, 4801 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241, or, if preferred, charitable donations can be made to Northeast Christian Church's Student Center Fund.









