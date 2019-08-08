|
Charles Joseph Bisig Jr. MD
Louisville - Charles Joseph Bisig Jr. MD passed away surrounded by his family August 5th, 2019. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 9th, 1953. He is a graduate of St. Agnes Catholic School, St. Xavier High School, Vanderbilt University, University of Louisville Medical School, and completed his residency at Tulane University and University of Louisville.
Charles was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a past President of Louisville Surgical Society, a member of the Hiram Polk Society, Kentucky Medical Association, Big Spring Country Club, Pendennis Club, Sigma Chi Fraternity, a volunteer at Supplies Over Seas, and lifelong parishioner of St. Agnes Church.
He began his general surgery practice with his father Dr. Charles Bisig Sr. in 1985 at Audubon Hospital. He was an avid fan of University of Louisville athletics, horse racing, golf, and gardening. He met the love of his life Norma Lee Sengel at Butchertown Pub in 1985, a story he loved to tell.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles and Molly Bisig, sister Gwen, and brother Philip.
He is survived by his wife Norma, son Chad (Cheryl), sisters Mary Phil Bisig, Isabel Bringardner (Jeff), Leah Leasure (Bob), brother Larry, sister-in-laws Laura Sengel and Peggy Withers, grandchildren (Jaden and Landon), and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2pm Saturday, August 10th, at St Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 pm Friday, August 9th, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Supplies Over Seas at 1500 Arlington Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019