Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
St Agnes Catholic Church
1920 Newburg Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bisig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Joseph Bisig M.D. Jr.


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Joseph Bisig M.D. Jr. Obituary
Charles Joseph Bisig Jr. MD

Louisville - Charles Joseph Bisig Jr. MD passed away surrounded by his family August 5th, 2019. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 9th, 1953. He is a graduate of St. Agnes Catholic School, St. Xavier High School, Vanderbilt University, University of Louisville Medical School, and completed his residency at Tulane University and University of Louisville.

Charles was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a past President of Louisville Surgical Society, a member of the Hiram Polk Society, Kentucky Medical Association, Big Spring Country Club, Pendennis Club, Sigma Chi Fraternity, a volunteer at Supplies Over Seas, and lifelong parishioner of St. Agnes Church.

He began his general surgery practice with his father Dr. Charles Bisig Sr. in 1985 at Audubon Hospital. He was an avid fan of University of Louisville athletics, horse racing, golf, and gardening. He met the love of his life Norma Lee Sengel at Butchertown Pub in 1985, a story he loved to tell.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles and Molly Bisig, sister Gwen, and brother Philip.

He is survived by his wife Norma, son Chad (Cheryl), sisters Mary Phil Bisig, Isabel Bringardner (Jeff), Leah Leasure (Bob), brother Larry, sister-in-laws Laura Sengel and Peggy Withers, grandchildren (Jaden and Landon), and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2pm Saturday, August 10th, at St Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 pm Friday, August 9th, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Supplies Over Seas at 1500 Arlington Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now