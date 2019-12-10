Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Charles Stober
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles Joseph Stober


1964 - 2019
Louisville - 55, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.

He was an employee of Neill-Lavielle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Stober; a sister, Elizabeth Gadlage; and brothers, George, Phillip, William , and Albert Stober Jr.

He is survived by his siblings, Ada Mucker, Joyce Stober, Marvin Stober (Pam), Alice Wissel (Don), Thomas Stober Sr. (Marty) and Robert Stober (Edith); and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a. m. Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
