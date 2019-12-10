|
|
Charles Joseph Stober
Louisville - 55, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.
He was an employee of Neill-Lavielle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Stober; a sister, Elizabeth Gadlage; and brothers, George, Phillip, William , and Albert Stober Jr.
He is survived by his siblings, Ada Mucker, Joyce Stober, Marvin Stober (Pam), Alice Wissel (Don), Thomas Stober Sr. (Marty) and Robert Stober (Edith); and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a. m. Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019