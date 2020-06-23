Charles Joseph "Buddy" Wine Jr.Louisville - Charles J. Wine, Jr. (Buddy), 58, passed away June 17, 2020. Buddy was born Oct. 19, 1961.He is preceded in death by his parents Bud & Helen Wine. Buddy is survived by his 4 sisters, Sherry Jones (Jack), Peggy Schnell (John), Nancy Hawkins and Carol Lockard (Ron); 6 nieces and nephews, 7 great nieces and nephews.Buddy A.K.A. as "Charlie" graduated from Trinity High School in 1979. He is a Navy Veteran and survived several years on the USS California. He also graduated from RETS, and worked many years at Dairyman and Cherry Valley SPAS, was a master at his trade.Buddy leaves us with many happy memories and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.Following Buddy's wishes and COVID restrictions funeral arrangements will be private.