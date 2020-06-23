Charles Joseph "Buddy" Wine Jr.
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Joseph "Buddy" Wine Jr.

Louisville - Charles J. Wine, Jr. (Buddy), 58, passed away June 17, 2020. Buddy was born Oct. 19, 1961.He is preceded in death by his parents Bud & Helen Wine. Buddy is survived by his 4 sisters, Sherry Jones (Jack), Peggy Schnell (John), Nancy Hawkins and Carol Lockard (Ron); 6 nieces and nephews, 7 great nieces and nephews.

Buddy A.K.A. as "Charlie" graduated from Trinity High School in 1979. He is a Navy Veteran and survived several years on the USS California. He also graduated from RETS, and worked many years at Dairyman and Cherry Valley SPAS, was a master at his trade.

Buddy leaves us with many happy memories and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Following Buddy's wishes and COVID restrictions funeral arrangements will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved