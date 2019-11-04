|
Charles "Ray" Kaelin
Louisville - Charles "Ray" Kaelin, Louisville, KY died on October 29, 2019 in Kansas City, MO at the age of 80 after a long illness. Ray was born March 8, 1939 in Louisville, to Meinrad and Mary Lillian Kaelin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Scottie and his brother Jim.
Ray is survived by his children: David Kaelin, Highlands Ranch, CO, Robert Kaelin (Lisa), Kansas City, MO, Stacey Banister (Rob), Linwood, KS and Len Lehmann, Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Ray graduated from St. Xavier High School in Louisville, KY. After earning a degree in physics from Centre College in Danville, KY, he spent his entire career in the railroad industry, starting with the Southern Railway before taking a job with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad in Topeka, KS. Ray authored numerous publications on rail safety and technical development. He retired as an Executive Vice President of Engineering with Santa Fe.
As a two sport star at St. X High School, he quarterbacked the school to its first ever State Football Championship in 1956 and then again in 1957. Ray was the recipient of the Brother Benjamin Award, presented to the student who best typifies St. X values and principals. He was inducted into the St. X Hall of Fame in 2004. Ray went on to play football and baseball at Centre College, where he was captain of both the football and baseball team. Ray was a big proponent of how athletics and education help build the critical core habits and values that lead to successful business careers. Ray often credited both St. X and Centre for having a tremendous impact on his life as a family man and railroad executive.
After retiring from Santa Fe, Ray returned to Louisville as an avid golfer, follower of University of Louisville athletics and a frequent visitor to Churchill Downs.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:00am Saturday, November 9 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Louisville. The family would like to thank hospice workers at Ascend Healthcare and the staff of Benton House in Kansas City for their diligent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St Athanasius Catholic Church, Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019