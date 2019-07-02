|
Charles Karlen Jr.
Louisville - Charles Edward Karlen Jr. 81, passed away Thursday, June 27th, 2019. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, a graduate of Eastern High School and a Goodwill Ambassador for the city of Louisville. Charles was on the Kentucky State Police commission, he was a Mastor Mason and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite. He had a lifelong career in the jewelry business starting with O.G. Wilson's, on to V.P. of operations for the Zales corporation until opening his own store in 1982 until retirement. An avid golfer and fisherman, he traveled and spent time with family and friends during retirement. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia Karlen March 1st, 2019, and Brother Jack Karlen September 8th, 2016. He is survived by his son Chad (Carrie) Karlen, Grandson Chase Karlen, Sister DeeDee Mitchell, Brother in law Greg O'Bryan (Susan), Sister in law Lana Karlen, and many Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be held from 11am until 2pm with a service beginning at 2pm at Duncan Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019