Charles Kendrick "Ken" WhelanLouisville - Charles Kendrick "Ken" Whelan, 81, of Louisville passed away May 15, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital after complications from colon surgery. He was born in Flaherty, KY to the late Edward and Hallie Hager Whelan.Ken worked at Nally's Barber Shop for 61+ years, not only as a barber, but as a friend to many customers. He was recognized in the Louisville Magazine as "Louisville's Best Barber" two times. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Louisville for over 62 years. Ken enjoyed fishing, camping, and playing cards. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Chucky and Rick Whelan; one sister; and four brothers.His memory will live forever in the hearts of those he left behind. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Vowels Whelan; three daughters, Sara Barnes (Chuck); Donna Wisehart (Eddie), Carol Cecil (Chris); a daughter-in-law, Sabrina Whelan; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Freddy and Lee WhelanA celebration of life service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020. More information to come.Expressions of Sympathy may be made in memory of Ken to Kentucky Partnership for Families and Children, Inc., 207 Holmes Street, Frankfort KY 40601