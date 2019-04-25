Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Charles Kenneth Keen Obituary
Charles Kenneth Keen

Louisville - Kenny Keen died peacefully at home, as he wished, surrounded by his loving family on April 23, 2019. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. His courage and stubborn determination were legendary as was his penchant for conveying one percent truths. Kenny lived a life of loyalty, integrity and honor at home and as the owner of his business Agri-Dealers Supply. He loved road trips, baseball and UK. Most of all, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Peggy, his daughter Jennie (James) and sons Joe (Lauren) and Jeff. He was an adoring grandpa to Camilla, Brendan and Eva who will fondly remember their games of chutes and ladders and trips on Grandpa's lap to the magic window. We will miss him dearly. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents Ann and Charles Keen. He is also survived by his brother Tom and sister Nancy Dorsey. He will be missed by his extended Maschmeyer family, his church family as well as the Friday night village and his amazing BBC buddies.

A celebration of Kenny's New Life will be at Christ the King Church at 11:00 am Saturday April 27 followed by burial at Calvary. Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home from 2:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday April 26. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sister Visitors in Louisville or the Amani Centre in Tanzania. Kenny visited this humble centre for physically disabled children which touched him having lived with the effects of Polio since early childhood. Donations should be made to Father John Judie Ministries attn. Amani Centre, 2804 Wareham Rd, Louisville, Ky.40242. May Kenny rest in eternal peace now healed of all earthly constraints.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
