Charles "Chuck" L. Blankenship Jr.
Louisville - Charles "Chuck" L. Blankenship Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Louisville on Saturday March 14, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1944 in Loyall Kentucky, the son of the late Charles and Marjorie Blankenship. Chuck retired from Philip Morris after 27 years, was an avid fisherman, UK Wildcats fan, loved plants, hummingbirds and spending time with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 44 years, Gail, nephews, Tim (Janine) and Kevin (MaryAnn) Howard, Tommy (Gina) and Greg Wright, brother-in-law, Raymond Wright, and sister-in-law, Flora Shell and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Howard and brother-in-law, Chuck Howard. The family would like to give special thanks to Hosparus of Louisville, and to Tim (Janine) and Kevin (MaryAnn) Howard for their love and care they gave Chuck. A service celebrating Chuck's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Ky 40216. A visitation will be on Tuesday March 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM- 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020