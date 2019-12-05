|
Charles (Charlie) L. Hunter, Sr.
Louisville - Charles (Charlie) L. Hunter, Sr., 81, Louisville KY, passed away on 12/4/19 after a long illness. Charlie was born on 12/13/37 in Carrollton KY.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Linda Zeigler Hunter, his sister in law Louise Wright, his children Charles L. Hunter, Jr. {Simone}, Kristi Hunter, Mark L. Hunter (Shelley), and Maria Hunter. Grandchildren, Julia, Brandy, Hannah, Alex, Dylan, and Ava as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Gaines and Eula, and his brother, Larry W. Hunter.
Charlie served in the United States Air Force, was a loving son, a brother, a father, a grandfather, a husband, an actor, an author and a friend to many.
Charlie was an entrepreneur most of his career, and worked together with others to develop and open many successful businesses in the Louisville area such as: Beggars Banquet, The Entertainer, Cable Advertising Networks, and K&I Property Inspections and was an avid Louisville Cardinal Fan.
The family would like to thank his lifelong family friends Gary and Cindy Mazza who continued to visit and pray with Charlie and the family throughout his illness; Family Friend Frances Roth who continued to visit and socialize and helped so beautifully in keeping Charlie's spirits high; as well as his neighbors who assisted in too many ways to mention.
Charlie will be sorely missed by his American Eskimo and constant companion, Stella.
The services for Charlie have occurred and were private at Charlie's request. A celebration of his life will occur at a later date by invitation.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Charlie's name to Hosparus Health Care of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019