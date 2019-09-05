Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
More Obituaries for Charles Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Charles L. Newman

Dr. Charles L. Newman Obituary
Dr. Charles L. Newman

Louisville - Dr. Charles L. Newman, age 92 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Noted criminologist and author, former University of Louisville professor, devoted husband of Della Scott Newman, member of Southeast Christian Church. Boxing as a sparring partner for Frank Sinatra, and service in the Pacific during World War 2 contributed to his grit and determination through almost 93 years, including his final battle with cancer. Survived by two of three sons, 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown), with a celebration of Mr. Newman's life to follow at 6 pm there.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
