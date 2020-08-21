1/1
Charles L. Willis
Charles L. Willis

Vero Beach - Charles L. Willis "Buddy", 84, died in Vero Beach, Florida, on August 11, 2020, of complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Buddy was born on December 24, 1935, in Lexington, Kentucky. He attended University High School and earned a Bachelor of Science and Engineering degree at the University of Kentucky, where he became a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After serving as a first lieutenant in the Army, he earned a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from Yale University. He was the founder and former president of the Municipal Engineering Company in Frankfort, Kentucky.

He enjoyed many hours of (bad) golf at Vero Beach Country Club with his foursome. His unique sense of humor will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Buddy is survived by his wife, Patricia Ward Willis, his daughter, Lee Willis Morris and her husband, Andrew, and five grandsons: William "Will" Morris, John "Jack" Morris, and Dominic Morris; Dawson Willis and Andrew "Drew" Willis, and his devoted dog Cleo. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Dawson Willis, and his son, Charles "Chuck" Willis, Jr.

Cremation will be by Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach and services will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA and Hospice Foundation or Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
