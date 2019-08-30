|
Charles Lamar Hamilton, Sr.
- - Charles Lamar Hamilton, Sr., passed away August 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Lamar and Euthelda Hamilton and brothers James Hamilton and William Dale Hamilton. He is survived by his son Charles (Chase) Jr. (Elayne) , daughter Euthelda Frances Hamilton Nixon (John), sister in law Mary Sand Hamilton, nephews Dee Hamilton (Tammy), Dennis Hamilton (Tina), and Kyle Hamilton; nieces Lisa Fischer (Paul), Lori Fryling (Jeff), Jimmy Hamilton (Jan); great nephews Andrew Fischer (Shaina), Tyler Fryling, Dylan Fryling, Kyle Hamilton, and great nieces Alex McCullum (Kevan), Hannah Fryling, Dillan Hamilton (Jessica), Lauren Hickey (Jake), Jennifer Meredith(Kyle), Matt Allen (Brittany), and Alexis Hamilton.
Charlie loved sports and was an avid supporter of the University of Louisville. He was a longtime member of the local Kiwanis Club and was always enthusiastic about serving the community. Charlie was a devout Methodist and rejoiced in attending services at his church. He also enjoyed playing bridge, discussing politics, learning about history, spending time with his family, and studying the performance of the stock market.
Charlie generously donated his body to the University of Louisville Neurosciences Department in his continued commitment to helping others.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday September 4th at Bethany Methodist Church 6100 Moorman Rd at 11am. Luncheon to follow at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgehaven at bridgehaven.org or Bethany United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019