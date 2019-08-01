|
Charles "Charlie" Leo Mester
Louisville - 70, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 after his long fought battle with cancer. He died peacefully at home with his family by his side.
He was a native of Erie, PA., and a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Mester, father, John Mester, and brother, Johnny Mester. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Mary Mester; children, Mickey Mester - Kraft, Theresa Mester, Dewey Mester (Laurie), and Jennifer Stone (John); 9 Grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at Fraternal Order of Eagles. Contact his family and friends for date and time.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019