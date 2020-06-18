Charles Lilburn "Charlie" Martin, Jr.
Louisville - Charles Lilburn "Charlie" Martin, Jr., age 68 of Bradley, CA, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 there. Charlie was a multi-faceted man who over his 68 years on this planet made his mark in several different ways. He started as a teenager doing a paper route for the Courier Journal and proceeded to graduate in 1969 from Pleasure Ridge Park High School. Upon graduation he started rehabilitation houses in West Louisville and eventually became an administrator for HUD. In 1975 Charlie followed in the footsteps of his father and mother and obtained a Kentucky Real Estate license and set out on a career that included company ownership, sales and real estate development. His mark on the landscape of Rough River Lake will last for generations. Charlie was also the General Manager of the Kentucky Castle "Castle Post" in Versailles, Kentucky. Charlie was baptized along with his brother, Joe at Lees Lane Baptist Church. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lilburn Martin, Sr. and Elsie Mae Martin; and cousin, John Allen Frank.
Charlie is survived by his long-standing companion and love of his life, Donna Rappaport; brothers, Joseph M. Craft and Donald L. Martin; cousins, Rebecca Nunn, Dianna Wilson and Toni Bowers; nephews, Joey, Jody and Andy Craft; one great-nephew, and three great-nieces; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). A celebration of Charlie's life will follow at the funeral home at 11 am. Burial will be at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.