Charles Logan Edwards

Charles Logan Edwards Obituary
Charles Logan Edwards

Louisville - Charles Logan Edwards passed away 02-14-2020 at 6am at home after a long illness with his family beside him. Charles, was a loving devoted husband and father with family that love and cared for him until his passing.

He was born on July 20, 1934 in Warren Co. Retired from Armour Meat Co. A member of Beechmont Baptist Church. Charles is survived by his wife Hazel, Daughter Sherrie Skone (Michael), Sons Charles L. Edwards Jr, (Paula), Robert Edwards (Delia), Grandchildren Kim Goughler (Mark), April Edwards, David Palmer (Emily), Mike A. Skone, four Great grand children, Alex Raymer, Matthew Raymer, Braden Goughler, Simon Palmer, two Great great great grand children Liam & Braxlyn Raymer. Preceded in death by his daughter Brandolynn Palmer, parents Leslie & Effie Edwards, his, sisters Edith Vincent, Alma Miller, Mary Hellen, brothers Craig & James Edwards.

Service to be held at Duncan Memorial Chapel Monday February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his memory to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
