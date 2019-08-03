Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church
4335 Hazelwood Ave
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church
4335 Hazelwood Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church
4335 Hazelwood Ave
View Map
Charles Louis Kolb Obituary
Charles Louis Kolb

Louisville - Charles Louis Kolb, 83 passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

He was a native of Louisville's West End, attended Sacred Heart Grade School at 17th & Broadway, Flaget High School, Ahrens Trade School and was a member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. He retired from the electric production department at LG&E.

He was a member of Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church since 1956.

He met his wife Shirley Thompson at the Belle Beau Club, a young adult Catholic Social Club. They were married at St. Matthias Church. At the time of his death they had been married for 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Kolb, Sr. and Edna Kolb, brother William, Jr., and sister Norma Knight Barker.

Survivors include his wife Shirley, three sons Jude, (Samuel), Brian and Bruce (Kim), two granddaughters Amelia and Samantha, one nephew, one niece and several cousins.

Charley was proud of his sons and granddaughters. He enjoyed laughing with his granddaughters, drinking coffee, sitting on the front porch and spending time in Florida.

Funeral Mass 10 AM Monday, Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church, 4335 Hazelwood Ave., with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 1 to 7 PM Sunday and after 9 AM Monday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sisters of Charity of Nazareth or St. Jude Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
